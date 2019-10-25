

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income increased to 125.5 million euros or 2.41 euros per share from 118.3 million euros or 2.25 euros per share, prior year. Adjusted net income increased to 130.7 million euros from 125.8 million euros. Adjusted EBIT increased to 192.5 million euros from 174.3 million euros.



Third-quarter revenues declined to 1.16 billion euros from 1.17 billion euros, last year.



MTU confirmed its positive forecast for the financial year 2019, which it raised at half-year, with group revenues expected to reach around 4.7 billion euros. MTU forecasts an adjusted EBIT margin for 2019 of around 16%, net income to increase in line with operating profit.



