

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported that its own sourced copper production for the 9-month period was 1.02 million tonnes down 4% from the comparable prior period, mainly reflecting Mutanda's re-optimised 100,000 tonnes p.a. plan, impacting the current period by 67,000 tonnes; Mopani's smelter shut for extensive refurbishment; and disposal/depletion of 2 South American assets in the base period , partly offset by Katanga's ramp-up.



Own sourced cobalt production was 34,400 tonnes, up 21% from the prior year, primarily reflecting Katanga's ramp-up.



Attributable ferrochrome production was 1.03 million tonnes, down 10% from the prior year, mainly relating to additional maintenance days undertaken in the recent quarter.



