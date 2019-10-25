

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) reported that its third-quarter reported revenue from continuing operations, excluding Kantar, was up 5.2 percent at 3.291 billion pounds. Revenue in constant currency was up 1.9 percent compared with last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was also up 1.9 percent, for the quarter (up 1.8% including Kantar).



Third-quarter revenue less pass-through costs was 2.725 billion pounds, an increase of 3.7 percent from prior year. Like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs rose 0.5 percent, for the quarter (up 0.7% including Kantar).



The Group said its financial guidance for 2019 remains unchanged, both including and excluding Kantar.



Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: 'WPP's performance in the third quarter is another important step in the strategy we outlined in December 2018 to return the company to sustainable growth in line with our peers in 2021.'



