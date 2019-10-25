

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $59 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% to $1.67 billion from $1.91 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $59 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q3): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.



