

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices declined at a faster pace in September, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Producer prices in domestic market fell 1 percent annually following a 0.6 percent drop. In overall market, prices were down 0.7 percent.



The decline was largely driven by a 11 percent decrease in coke and refined petroleum product prices and a 1.5 percent drop in mining and quarrying.



Month-on-month, producer prices in domestic market rose marginally by 0.1 percent, after staying flat in August. In the overall French and foreign markets, producer prices advanced 0.3 percent in contrast to a 0.1 percent drop in August.



