

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar depreciated against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The kiwi fell to 4-day lows of 1.7467 versus the euro, 69.14 against the yen and 1.0729 against the aussie, from its previous highs of 1.7386, 69.35 and 1.0675, respectively.



The kiwi dropped back to 0.6367 against the greenback, a pip short of its early weekly low of 0.6366.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.62 against the greenback, 67.00 against the yen, 1.095 against the aussie and 1.77 versus the euro.



