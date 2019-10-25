

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $26.21 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $8.17 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.7 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $348.35 million from $318.33 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $27.7 Mln. vs. $24.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $348.35 Mln vs. $318.33 Mln last year.



