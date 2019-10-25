

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday as investors booked some profits following four sessions of gains.



The British pound was stuck at the lower end of its recent ranges after Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded for the first time that he could not meet his Oct. 31 Brexit deadline and called for a general election.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 32 points, or 0.43 percent, at 7,297 after rising 0.9 percent the previous day.



Synthomer shares plunged 10 percent after the chemicals company warned that its full-year profit will be below expectations.



Advertising firm WPP soared 6 percent after its third quarter trading beat analyst expectations.



Essentra, a supplier of plastic and fibre products, lost 2.4 percent after reporting a decline in like-for-like revenue in the third quarter of the year.



Banking major Barclays advanced 1.8 percent after its nine-month profit before tax increased 4 percent.



