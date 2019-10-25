

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $649.00 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $507.12 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $606.49 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $3.39 billion from $3.22 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $606.49 Mln. vs. $564.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.32 to $3.37



