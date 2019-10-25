

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of people were evacuated from north of Los Angeles as a fast-moving wildfire is raging through California's wine country.



The Kincade Fire near Santa Clarita, 40 miles north of Los Angeles, broke out Thursday afternoon and is spreading beyond control towards south, as it is driven by high winds, California's fire and rescue officials said.



The fire is estimated to have engulfed 16000 acres of vegetation and several buildings.



Traffic in a major highway and several roads were disrupted due to the blaze.



The latest fire evoked memories of a deadly wildfire in the Sunshine State last year, which claimed the lives of about 100 people.



No casualties have been reported so far this time.



Nearly 180,000 homes in 15 southern California counties are in blackout as Pacific Gas & Electric switched off power supply as a precautionary measure.



Evacuation warning has been issued to around 50000 people living north of Los Angeles as hundreds of fire fighters battled the fire, aided by air tankers and helicopters, reports say.



The fire first broke out in a mountainous area near Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road.



Authorities had issued warnings that fires are possible in regions in southern and northern California as conditions - gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity - were ideal for it.



California Senator Mike McGuire warned people to pay attention to evacuation orders as the fire is moving fast.



'CalFire continues to mobilize major resources from throughout NorCal for the KincadeFire,' he said on Twitter. 'Engines, bulldozers and personnel started flowing in overnight and will continue thru the day,' he added.



