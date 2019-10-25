

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American digital cinematography company RED.com LLC has canceled its project to create the second edition of Hydrogen phone along with the planned retirement of its founder Jim Jannard.



Noting that he was building 'inventions wrapped in art' in the past 45 years, Jannard cited a few health issues for the decision as he turns 70.



In a statement, Jannard, who was behind the creation of Red Hydrogen One Android smartphone, said, 'I will be shutting down the HYDROGEN project, ending a career that has included Oakley, RED Digital Cinema and HYDROGEN.'



He added that RED Digital Cinema will continue stronger than ever with Jarred Land, president, Tommy Rios, executive vice president, and Jamin Jannard, president of marketing and creative.



Jannard also promised that the Hydrogen One will continue to be supported in the future.



The plans for Red Hydrogen One was announced in 2017 and after multiple delays, the product was released in the United States in October 2018.



The first smartphone from the high-end camera company came with the promises of new technologies like a holographic display, a high level camera system, and modular attachments. It was highly expensive, priced at $1,295.



However, the promises were not satisfying, and Jannard in March announced rapid changes for the Hydrogen program. He then said the company would be working on a new 'pro camera version' than adding attachments to the Hydrogen One. The company announced the plans for a second model in July.



Due to weak reception, RED recently cut down the price of the Hydrogen One by half to $645.



