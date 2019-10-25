Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723530 ISIN: DE0007235301 Ticker-Symbol: SGL 
Xetra
25.10.19
14:22 Uhr
4,300 Euro
-0,368
-7,88 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SGL CARBON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGL CARBON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,300
4,336
14:35
4,292
4,324
14:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SGL CARBON
SGL CARBON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SGL CARBON SE4,300-7,88 %