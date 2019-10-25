

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon SE said it now expects a Group recurring EBIT for the full year 2019 to be in the range of 45 million euros to 50 million euros compared to the previous guidance of about 55 million euros.



Mainly due to impairment charge of 70 million euros to 80 million euros, the company expects consolidated net loss for the fiscal year 2019 to be about 100 million euros, compared to the previous guidance of a high single digit million loss.



For 2020, the company projects group sales to be slightly below the 2019 level, which is anticipated between 1.05 billion euros and 1.1 billion euros. Group recurring EBIT is likely to be 10 to 15 percent below the expected 2019 level.



The company will publish interim report on the first nine months on November 5, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX