

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $660 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $638 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $3.48 billion from $3.61 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $660 Mln. vs. $638 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q3): $3.48 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.55 to $7.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX