

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $85.26 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $101.97 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $360.60 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $983.16 million from $936.54 million last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $360.60 Mln. vs. $354.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $983.16 Mln vs. $936.54 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.81 - $3.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX