Another very good week for our ATX with AT&S in front. The final round of our stock tournament https://boerse-social.com/tournament will feature FACC vs. Porr on Monday and Tuesday. News from EVN, Pierer Mobility, ams, Andritz, Wiener Privatbank, RHI Magnesita, Strabag, S&T, Vienna Airport, Atrium. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 3,48% to 3.154,47 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 14,88%. Up to now there were 107 days with a positive and 102 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 4,45% away, from the low 14,88%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,32%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,13%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 11,89% in front of Erste Group 6,53% and FACC 5,68%. And the following stocks performed ...

