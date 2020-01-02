

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's unemployment rate continued to rise in December, figures from the Public Employment Service, or AMS, showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 8.5 percent from 7.3 percent in the previous month. The rate was 0.2 percentage points below the value a year ago.



The number of unemployed registered with the AMS decreased by 1.5 percent or by 6,064 persons year-on-year to 407,872 in December.



Contrary to some previous forecasts, unemployment in Austria fell happily throughout 2019 compared to the previous year, the AMS said.



