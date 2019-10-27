

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan Pharmaceuticals has initiated a voluntary recall of one lot of Alprazolam Tablets in the U.S. due to a possibility of foreign substance.



Clinical impact from the foreign material, if present, is expected to be rare, but the remote risk of infection to a patient cannot be ruled out, the company said. Mylan said it has not received any adverse events related to this batch.



Alprazolam Tablets are indicated for the management of anxiety disorder, the short-term relief of symptoms of anxiety, and the treatment of panic disorder, with or without agoraphobia.



The recalled Alprazolam Tablets are packaged in bottles of 500. This batch was distributed in the U.S. between July 2019 and August 2019.



