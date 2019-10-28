Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Montag? Diese News ist mehr als nur die Kirsche auf der Schlagsahne der Schokotorte
WKN: A1JBD1 ISIN: US74340W1036 Ticker-Symbol: POJN 
Stuttgart
25.10.19
21:29 Uhr
82,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,61 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROLOGIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROLOGIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,50
82,50
27.10.
81,50
82,00
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST45,4000,00 %
PROLOGIS INC82,00-0,61 %