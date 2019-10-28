Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Montag? Diese News ist mehr als nur die Kirsche auf der Schlagsahne der Schokotorte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923893 ISIN: GB0005405286 Ticker-Symbol: HBC1 
Xetra
25.10.19
17:35 Uhr
7,071 Euro
-0,054
-0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,133
7,154
27.10.
7,080
7,336
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC7,071-0,76 %