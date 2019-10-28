

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland manufacturing sentiment weakened to the lowest level in more than two years in October, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed on Monday.



The manufacturing sentiment index dropped to -8 from -5 in September. This was the lowest reading since August 2016.



The construction confidence index remained unchanged at +7 in October. But the score remained well above its long-term average of -6.



The services confidence indicator came in at +11, the same as in September. The long-term average was +14. Meanwhile, the retail trade confidence indicator declined 7 points to +5 in October.



