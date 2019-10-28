

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar depreciated against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday.



The loonie slipped to a 4-day low of 1.3078 against the greenback, from a high of 1.3056 hit at 6:15 pm ET.



Against the euro, the loonie fell to 1.4499, from an early high of 1.4465.



The loonie fell to 83.13 against the yen, from a 6-month high of 83.27 seen at 6:15 pm ET.



The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.33 against the greenback, 80.5 against the yen and 1.46 against the euro.



