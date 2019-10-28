

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Monday as investors awaited the EU decision on a Brexit extension and a Commons vote on a general election.



The European Union is set to grant the U.K. a delay to Brexit until Jan. 31, removing the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.



On the trade front, U.S. and Chinese officials said they are 'close to finalizing' some parts of a 'phase one' trade deal after high-level telephone discussions on Friday.



U.S. President Donald Trump said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.



The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed at 5,719 after climbing 0.7 percent on Friday.



The dollar traded near its highest in more than two months versus the yen ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, with investors expecting a 25 bps rate cut.



Luxury products maker LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton gained around 1 percent on reports that it has offered to buy U.S jeweler Tiffany & Co. for about $14.5 billion in a deal.



