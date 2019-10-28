

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) increased its cash distribution with respect to the third quarter of 2019 by 2.3 percent to $0.4425 per unit, payable on November 12, 2019 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2019.



Beginning with the distribution paid in August 2019, Enterprise said it has elected to utilize open market purchases to satisfy reinvestments under its Distribution Reinvestment Plan and purchases under our Employee Unit Purchase Plan rather than issue new units.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX