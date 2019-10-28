

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned of a shortage in the supply of sterile medical devices due to the effects of closures and potential closures of certain large-scale sterilization facilities that use a gas called ethylene oxide to sterilize the devices prior to their use.



The FDA said it is closely monitoring the issue that will impact the health care delivery organizations.



The issue emerged from the recent closure of a Sterigenics ethylene oxide sterilization facility in Illinois, the temporary closure of another Sterigenics facility in Georgia, and the potential closure of a large Becton Dickinson sterilization facility in Georgia.



The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been investigating large sterilization facilities that use ethylene oxide in several U.S. states. It has also issued a state EPA Order to stop sterilizing with ethylene oxide.



The Willowbrook, Illinois-based and Atlanta, Georgia-based facility of Sterigenics were closed recently, with a Becton Dickinson sterilization facility in Georgia also facing a closure.



The state EPA order was due to the presence of levels of ethylene oxide higher than the EPA found to be acceptable in the air around the facility.



The closures of these large facilities could affect the availability of some sterile medical devices used by health care delivery organizations and patients. Medical devices are sterilized to remove potentially harmful germs and other microorganisms prior to use.



Ethylene oxide is a well-established and scientifically proven method of preventing harmful microorganisms from reproducing and causing infections. It is the most common method of sterilization of medical devices in the U.S. despite there being several other methods.



This method is critical to the U.S. health care system and to the continued availability of safe, effective and high-quality medical devices.



More than 20 billion devices sold in the U.S. every year are sterilized with ethylene oxide, accounting for about 50 percent of devices that require sterilization.



The FDA urged manufacturers, contract sterilizers, government agencies and other public health advocates, to jointly work with the it to avert new device shortages and ensure patients have access to important and life-saving medical devices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX