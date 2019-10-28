Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 731400 ISIN: DE0007314007 Ticker-Symbol: HDD 
Xetra
28.10.19
16:05 Uhr
1,151 Euro
-0,002
-0,17 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,150
1,156
16:33
1,151
1,157
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG1,151-0,17 %