

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported, on the basis of preliminary figures, third-quarter operating profit of 448 million euros compared to 346 million euros, prior year. The net profit was at 294 million euros compared to 218 million euros. The company said the higher than expected operating profit is based on higher revenues, reduced costs and a lower risk result than a year ago.



The consensus was 353 million euros for the operating profit and 248 million euros for the net profit.



Third-quarter revenues increased by 2.0 percent to 2.18 billion euros.



Commerzbank will publish its final figures on 7 November 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX