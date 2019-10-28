Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914867 ISIN: US0534841012 Ticker-Symbol: WV8 
Frankfurt
28.10.19
19:55 Uhr
195,00 Euro
-3,00
-1,52 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
195,00
196,00
22:02
195,00
196,00
21:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC195,00-1,52 %