Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 663200 ISIN: DE0006632003 Ticker-Symbol: MOR 
Xetra
28.10.19
17:35 Uhr
97,25 Euro
-4,35
-4,28 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
MORPHOSYS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORPHOSYS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,10
95,00
22:57
94,10
94,90
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MORPHOSYS
MORPHOSYS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MORPHOSYS AG97,25-4,28 %