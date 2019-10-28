

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) Monday announced it has stopped the clinical development program of MOR106 in atopic dermatitis, due to low probability to meet main goal of study.



The company said it was a decision made by all three involved parties-- Galapagos NV, MorphoSys AG and Novartis Pharma AG. The decision was based on an interim analysis for futility that was performed in the Phase 2 IGUANA trial. The analysis detected a low probability to meet the primary endpoint of the study, defined as the percentage change in the eczema area and severity index score. The decision was based on a lack of efficacy and not on safety concerns.



The clinical development program of MOR106 in atopic dermatitis included the two Phase 2 studies IGUANA and GECKO, as well as a Phase 1 bridging study for subcutaneous formulation and a Japanese ethno-bridging study. All studies in atopic dermatitis will be ended. Parties will explore the future strategy with MOR106.



MOR106 was jointly discovered by Galapagos and MorphoSys. In July 2018, Galapagos and MorphoSys entered into an exclusive worldwide development and commercialization collaboration with Novartis with respect to MOR106.



'We are obviously disappointed with this result of MOR106 in atopic dermatitis. Together with our collaboration partners, we will explore the future strategy with MOR106,' said Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Officer of Galapagos.



'Unfortunately, the results from the interim analysis for futility do not support the continuation of the current clinical development of MOR106 in atopic dermatitis' said Dr. Markus Enzelberger, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys. 'While we are clearly disappointed, we remain committed to the development of MorphoSys' proprietary early and late-stage drug candidates, such as MOR202 and especially tafasitamab.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX