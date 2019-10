TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release October numbers for Tokyo area inflation, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall Tokyo inflation is expected to hold steady at 0.4 percent on year, while core CPI is tipped to add an annual 0.5 percent - also unchanged.



Singapore will see September figures for producer prices; in August, producer prices were up 0.5 percent on month and down 6.1 percent on year.



