

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North Bay Produce, Inc. is recalling 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of different varieties of fresh apples due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacteria.



The Traverse City, Michigan-based company however is not aware of any illnesses linked by health officials to this recall, it said in a statement.



The recall was initiated following a finished product test that indicated the presence of the organism. McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious apple varieties are involved in the recall.



The affected apples were sold in plastic bags under the brands; Great Lakes, and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan. They were also sold unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retailers display trays.



The apples in reference were shipped between October 16 and October 21 from one North Bay facility to wholesalers, retailers and brokers. The affected states include Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.



The recall excludes apples purchased at retail prior to October 16 as well as other North Bay Produce products apart from the announced varieties.



The company urged the consumers to discard the recalled product or return it to the place of purchase.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC estimates that 1,600 people develop listeria each year, requiring hospitalization, and about 20 percent of them die.



Consumer Reports recently found the presence of Listeria in six samples of fresh greens bought at major grocery store chains.



Listeria concerns have caused many companies recall their products in recent months. Poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry, Inc. in late September had recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat or RTE poultry products; and Fisher Packing Co. recalled about 744 pounds of RTE pork products. Lipari Foods also recalled bulk chicken salads and chicken salad sandwiches citing listeria concerns.



