TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese IT and network technologies provider NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 25.90 billion yen or 99.73 yen per share from 14.92 billion yen or 57.43 yen per share in the same quarter last year.



Operating profit was 43.47 billion yen, up from 24.53 billion yen in the previous year.



Quarterly revenue rose to 795.14 billion yen from 723.46 billion yen last year.



