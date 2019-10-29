

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Tuesday that its group sales for the nine-month period rose 6.0 percent in nominal terms to 5.73 billion euros from 5.40 billion euros in the prior-year period. Organic sales growth for the period was 4.3 percent.



The sales growth for the period was positively influenced by exchange rate effects of 1.6 percent and merger & acquisition activities of 0.1 percentage points.



The Consumer Business Segment achieved organic sales growth of 5.1 percent in the period. In nominal terms, sales rose by 6.6 percent to 4.68 billion euros from 4.40 billion euros in the year-ago period.



NIVEA sales for the nine months rose 3.0 percent. The Derma business unit, which includes the Eucerin and Aquaphor brands, ended the first nine months of the year with sales up by 7.5 percent.



Sales at Healthcare, which includes the plaster business, increased 4.2 percent from the prior-year period. La Prairie achieved growth of 22.7 percent.



Tesa recorded a 3.4 percent increase in nominal sales to 1.04 billion euros from 1.01 billion euros a year ago. Organic sales rose 1.2 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Beiersdorf affirmed its outlook for Group sales growth to be around 3 percent to 5 percent on an organic basis, and consolidated EBIT margin from ongoing operations to be around 14.5 percent.



