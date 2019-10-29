Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 520000 ISIN: DE0005200000 Ticker-Symbol: BEI 
Xetra
28.10.19
17:35 Uhr
103,80 Euro
+0,15
+0,14 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,45
103,60
09:14
103,50
103,55
09:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEIERSDORF
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEIERSDORF AG103,80+0,14 %