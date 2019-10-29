Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
28.10.19
15:19 Uhr
27,330 Euro
+0,850
+3,21 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,690
27,510
09:05
26,870
27,360
09:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC27,330+3,21 %