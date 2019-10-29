

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc. (HTG.L), the international energy services group, said it expects a full year EBITDA result at the lower end of market expectations, citing current trading momentum and the overall product mix of results forecast for the balance of the year.



The company noted that a slow down within US onshore completions has continued which has been partially countered by ongoing improvements within offshore and international operations, resulting in a net overall decline for the Group profit in the third-quarter compared to the first-quarter and the second-quarter of 2019.



Revenue and operating profits within Hunting Titan for the third-quarter report results below those of the first-quarter and the second-quarter of 2019.



