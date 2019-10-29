

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at a faster pace on non-food product turnover in September, figures from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed by adjusted 3.4 percent on year in September, following a 3.3 percent rise a month ago. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.6 percent from 3.3 percent in August.



Food sales advanced 1.2 percent and non-food product sales increased 6.6 percent in September.



Month-on-month, retail sales gained only 0.1 percent after increasing 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the number of mortgages approved for house purchases declined 29.9 percent on a yearly basis in August.



Overall mortgage lending decreased 22.8 percent in August from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX