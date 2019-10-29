

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceuticals company Vectura Group plc (VEC) announced Tuesday the appointment of Will Downie as CEO and Executive Director with effect from November 7.



Paul Fry, who has been working as Interim Chief Executive, will resume his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer from November 7.



Downie joins from Catalent Inc., a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation, where he spent ten years as the Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.



Prior to Catalent, he held positions at GE Healthcare, Amersham Health and Quintiles Innovex UK Limited. He also worked in sales and marketing management positions at both Sanofi and Merck & Co.



Bruno Angelici, Chairman, said, 'He brings a wealth of relevant experience which will help Vectura to grow and deliver on its new strategic focus as a leading inhaled CDMO business.'



In London, Vectura shares were trading at 84.40 pence, up 1.44 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX