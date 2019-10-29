

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday after the British parliament rejected a plan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to organize a snap election, adding an additional layer of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.



Traders also awaited more clarity on the U.S.-China trade war and looked forward to this week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee for clues on the futures path of U.S. interest rates.



The U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting today, with economists expecting a 25 bps rate cut amid continued worries of a global economic slowdown.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points, or 0.16 percent, at 5,721 after closing up 0.2 percent on Monday.



Orange Group shares fell 2.2 percent after the company reported flat third-quarter revenues and EBITDA earnings.



Elsewhere, Asian markets ended on a mixed note as investors awaited concrete details of a possible interim U.S.-China trade deal.



Chances of an early trade deal brightened after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected to sign a significant part of the deal ahead of schedule, but did not specify an exact date.



Trading in U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed start, a day after the S&P 500 hit a record high.



