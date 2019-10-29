

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined for the third straight month in September, data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Overall producer prices decreased 1.7 percent annually, following a 1.4 percent drop in August and 0.7 percent decrease in July. This was the third consecutive decrease in prices.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.1 percent in contrast to a 0.4 percent fall in August.



In the domestic market, producer prices climbed 0.1 percent on month but declined 2.4 percent from the same period last year.



Producer prices in foreign market grew 0.3 percent on both monthly and annual basis in September.



