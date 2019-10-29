

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence remained steady in October, after rising for nine months, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index showed a reading of 104, same as in September. Economists had also expected the index to hold steady.



The score remained above its long-term average of 100.



Households' expectations regarding their future personal financial situation expectation declined in October, while the share of those who felt it is a good time to make big purchases increased slightly.



Consumers' expectations on their saving capacity also eroded significantly in October, but the share of households who considered it a suitable time to save increased.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX