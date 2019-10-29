

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $458.8 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $515.1 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $487.7 million or $1.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.34 billion from $4.03 billion last year.



Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $487.7 Mln. vs. $437.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.99 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q3): $4.34 Bln vs. $4.03 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX