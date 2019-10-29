Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Die große Chance vor dem “Rambazamba”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NEQZ ISIN: IE00B6330302 Ticker-Symbol: 2IS 
Tradegate
28.10.19
08:07 Uhr
110,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,00
111,00
13:44
111,00
112,00
13:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INGERSOLL-RAND
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC110,000,00 %