

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) maintained its earnings from continuing operations guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be about $6.40 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.38 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



