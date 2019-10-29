

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate edged up in the three months to September from the previous three months, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate climbed to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent in the April to June period. In the same quarter last year, the rate was 3.8 percent.



In the three months ended August, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.



The total number of unemployed was 162,500 persons, which was lower by 15,700 persons from the same quarter last year.



The youth unemployment rate was 11.4 percent in the third quarter, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the rate in the same quarter last year.



The number of young unemployed was 37,900, which was higher by 1,400 in the same quarter last year.



