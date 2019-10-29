

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $303 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $392 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $3.97 billion from $3.50 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $392 Mln. vs. $398 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $3.97 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.



