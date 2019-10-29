

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) narrowed and raised 2019 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance range to be between $5.12 and $5.17. Full-year revenue outlook range was narrowed and increased to be between $46.5 Billion and $47.0 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.92 on revenue of $45.98 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.51, an increase of 27 percent from prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter.



Third-quarter worldwide sales were $12.4 billion, an increase of 15 percent from last year. Sales were up 16 percent excluding impact from Foreign Exchange. Analysts expected revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter.



Third-quarter pharmaceutical sales were $11.1 billion, an increase of 15 percent from a year ago. Excluding the unfavorable effect of foreign exchange, sales grew 16 percent in the third quarter. The increase was driven primarily by growth in oncology and vaccines, partially offset by the ongoing impacts of the loss of market exclusivity for several products as well as lower sales of JANUVIA and JANUMET.



