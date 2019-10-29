Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YD8Q ISIN: US58933Y1055 Ticker-Symbol: 6MK 
Tradegate
29.10.19
12:42 Uhr
76,20 Euro
+2,00
+2,70 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,00
76,20
12:45
75,80
76,20
12:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK & CO
MERCK & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCK & CO INC76,20+2,70 %