

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX), while announcing third-quarter results, provided updated 2019 and 2020 guidance.



Despite lower natural gas prices since the previous guidance update, the company expects full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDAX to increase due to higher production volumes and lower costs.



In addition, CNX raised 2019 production volumes outlook to 530-540 Bcfe, compared to the previous guidance of 510-530 Bcfe.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects lower adjusted EBITDAX, compared to the previous guidance update, due to lower volumes and a decline in natural gas prices since July 8, 2019, which is the date used for the previous guidance.



The company also lowered 2020 production volumes outlook to 535-565 Bcfe, compared to the previous guidance of 570-595 Bcfe.



Further, despite a lower commodity strip, the company expects to generate $146 million of FCF in 2020, which is an increase compared to the previous guidance of $135 million.



CNX now expects $25 million in selling, general, and administrative cash cost savings in 2020 compared to the previous guidance;



In its third quarter, the company reported net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $116 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $125 million or $0.59 per share last year.



On a consolidated basis, the company reported net income of $144 million, compared to $147 million a year ago.



Total revenue and Other Operating Income grew to $530 million from $397.13 million last year.



