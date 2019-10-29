

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $622 million, or $3.97 per share. This compares with $692 million, or $4.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $599 million or $3.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $5.77 billion from $5.94 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $599 Mln. vs. $655 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.83 vs. $4.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.83 -Revenue (Q3): $5.77 Bln vs. $5.94 Bln last year.



