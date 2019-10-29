

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) narrowed its 2019 adjusted earnings per share forecast to the $5.80 to $5.90 range, from the previous $5.80 to $6.00 range. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.91. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Ecolab projects fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share in the $1.64 to $1.74 range. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.76.



For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $1.71, up 12 percent, excluding special gains and charges and discrete tax items. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.71, for the quarter.



Third-quarter net sales were up 2 percent year-on-year to $3.82 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $3.89 billion, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX