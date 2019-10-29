Switzerland's most prominent Blockchain hub Crypto Valley (CV) Labs, a CV VC Company, officially opened a new co-working hub in Vaduz.Vaduz - Switzerland's most prominent Blockchain hub Crypto Valley (CV) Labs, a CV VC Company, officially opened a new co-working hub in Vaduz. The opening event attracted 250+ guests with representatives from the government and banks as well as the Blockchain community, which makes it the biggest meetup in Liechtenstein to date. The opening speech was held by Thomas Dünser...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...