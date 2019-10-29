

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 248.6 million euros or 1.35 euros per share from 225.0 million euros or 1.22 euros per share in the prior year.



Adjusted for exceptional items, earnings per share was 1.54 euros, compared to 1.30 euros last year.



Quarterly net revenue grew to 733.8 million euros from 660.7 million euros in the prior year. The previous year result included 9.3 million euros related to insurance services. Adjusted net revenue rose by 13 per cent in the third quarter of 2019.



The Group affirmed its forecast of around 10 per cent net profit growth for 2019, excluding exceptional items.



