

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.97 billion, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $1.86 billion, or $2.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.20 billion or $3.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $5.74 billion from $5.90 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.20 Bln. vs. $2.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.66 vs. $3.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.53 -Revenue (Q3): $5.74 Bln vs. $5.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.20 - $14.45 Full year revenue guidance: $22.8 - $23.0 Bln



